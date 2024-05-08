Hot weather continues in Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 3 districts till May 9

Thiruvananthapuram, May 8 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts of the state till May 9 due to the likelihood of heat wave conditions there.

The IMD said maximum temperatures were likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius in Kollam, Palakkad and Kozhikode, 38 degrees Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur, 37 degrees Celsius in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kannur and 36 degrees Celsius in Malappuram and Kasaragod districts of the state from today till May 10.

These temperatures were three to five degrees Celsius more than what was normal for this time of the year, it said.

"Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts on May 8 and 9 (YELLOW WARNING)," the IMD further said.

It also said that hot and humid weather was very likely over these districts except in the hilly areas during this period.

Besides that, warm night conditions were very likely to prevail at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts today, the IMD said. PTI HMP HMP ROH