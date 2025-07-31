Hotel art exhibition to showcase works by emerging artists

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Artix, touted as India’s first-of-its-kind hotel art exhibition, is set to return with its fourth edition on August 2 here, offering a unique platform for art enthusiasts to experience indigenous and global art by emerging Indian artists.

To be held at Hotel Claridges, the two-day event will host insightful sessions and turn an artistic eye towards Indian traditional textiles, convergence of art and luxury by emerging artists, including Aanchal Garg, Prarthana Modi, Parnika Mittal, Akansha Chaturvedi, and Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi.

It is organised by Payal Kapoor, Malvika Poddar, and Sethu Vaidyanathan.

"Artix 4.0 will offer a dynamic platform to emerging artists to showcase their artistic creations. With the concept to challenge the conventional norms of traditional galleries, Artix offers exclusive preview areas to provide an unforgettable experience where art lovers may sense the artists' vision," Poddar said in a statement.

With rooms being converted into immersive art spaces, where every corner narrates a story of ingenuity and splendour, the exhibition will feature a melange of Indian and international masters, contemporary and modern art, sculptures, tapestry art, and collectibles.

Several art galleries -- including Art & You, Artrise Art, 108 Projects, Arushi Art and Golf Green Art Gallery -- independent artists, jewellery designers and textile designers will be participating in the show.

The event will come to a close on August 3. PT MG MAH MAH