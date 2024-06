Thane, Jun 27 (PTI) A hotel employee died of electric shock in Ambernath in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday and the deceased has been identified as Vishal Bati (21), originally from Nepal, the Ambernath police station official said.

"He was cleaning the hotel and was electrocuted when he tried to remove the pin of an inverter. The body has been sent for post mortem," he added. PTI COR BNM