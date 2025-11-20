Hotel firing claims one life in Himachal's Una, main accused arrested

Una (HP), Nov 20 (PTI) One person died and two were injured in a shooting incident at a hotel in Lalsingi in Himachal's Una district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night following an alleged dispute at a birthday party during which a group of people opened fire.

The deceased was identified as Ashu Puri from Santokhgarh near Una town.

Two youngsters, who sustained serious injuries, have been referred to the PGI hospital at Chandigarh. Both are said to be in a critical condition.

According to sources, both groups had arrived at the hotel to celebrate a birthday party. However, an argument broke out during the party, which escalated into a violent fight within minutes. People quickly moved out of the hotel, and one group allegedly opened fire on the other with a pistol.

The sudden, indiscriminate firing created panic among bystanders around the hotel, and people began running for safety. During the firing, Ashu was struck by a bullet and collapsed on the spot. He was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The main accused involved in the shooting has been arrested, and an investigation is underway to identify and detain other youngsters involved in the incident, police said.

Una Superintendent of Police Amit Yadav said that a case has been registered under relevant sections, and action is being taken.

Bullet casings and other evidence have been recovered from the scene.

Police are investigating every aspect, including the possibility of a pre-existing dispute or an argument at the birthday party that may have triggered the shooting. PTI COR BPL SMV SMV MPL MPL