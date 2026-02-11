Hotel in Vrindavan catches fire hours after inauguration; three injured

Mathura (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) A fire broke out at a newly constructed hotel in Vrindavan on Wednesday, just a few hours after the building was inaugurated, officials said.

Three persons, including a woman and two children from the owner's family, sustained burn injuries in the incident.

According to the officials, the fire broke out at "Siddhi Vinayak" hotel in the Rukmini Vihar area. The property is owned by Subhash Agarwal, the former chairman of Raya Nagar Panchayat.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said the hotel was inaugurated earlier in the day. "A few hours after the inauguration when the hotel owner's family was present on the premises, a fire suddenly broke out." Prima facie, the blaze appeared to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, Singh said, adding that a probe has been ordered.

"A thorough inquiry will be conducted to ascertain whether all mandatory fire safety and other required arrangements were in place before the hotel commenced operations. Strict action will be taken if any deficiencies are found," the district magistrate said.

Upon receiving information, a team from nearby police station and fire brigade reached the spot and started an operation and brought the fire under control.

A woman and two children from the hotel owner's family sustained burn injuries. No fatalities were reported, the officials added.