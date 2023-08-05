Hotel on garden plot 'scam': Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar questioned for 6 hours by EOW over Somaiya's complaint

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar was on Saturday questioned for around six hours by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police in connection with allegations of obtaining permission to build a five star hotel using his clout and causing loss to the metropolis' civic body, an official said.

Advertisment

The MLA from Jogeshwari East arrived at the EOW office in the Mumbai police commissionerate at around 11am and left at 5pm, during which he was questioned and his statement recorded, the official said.

Detailed analysis of his statement in due course will determine whether he needs to be called in again for questioning, the Crime Branch official added.

In his complaint filed earlier this year, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya alleged Waikar illegally obtained approval for the construction of a five star hotel on a plot reserved for a garden by using his political clout, which caused losses to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Advertisment

Somaiya, in his complaint, alleged the "scam" was worth Rs 500 crore.

The EOW, which launched a preliminary inquiry into Somaiya's complaint, has also sent notices to officials of the BMC's Garden and Building Department to join the investigation.

"The EOW conducts preliminary enquiry in every complaint it receives. But no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered yet in this case and investigation is underway," the official added.

Waikar has been an MLA from Jogeshwari East for three consecutive terms since 2009 and was minister in the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet between 2014 and 2019.

He was a BMC corporator from 1992 to 2010, and served as chairman of the powerful Standing Committee of the civic body between 2006 and 2010. PTI ZA NP BNM BNM