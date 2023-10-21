Hotel owner, eight-year-old son, stabbed to death in central Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) A hotel owner in his 30s and his eight-year-old son were stabbed to death in their sleep in their house in central Delhi's Paharganj area, police said on Saturday.

The body of the two was discovered Saturday afternoon when the hotel owner's wife and daughter came to check on them failing to get a response after several calls on the man's mobile phone, police said.

The victims were identified as Anuj Singh and his son Raunak.

"Their bodies were discovered on the first floor of the building, where Anuj used to stay with his family. His neck was slit and there were multiple stab wounds on his body. The body was lying on the bed," a police officer said.

His son was lying on the floor in a pool of blood, he said.

The house was ransacked and some valuables were suspected to be missing, the officer said.

DCP (Central) SK Sain said a case of murder is registered at Nabi Karim Police Station and an investigation has been launched into the killings.

"A man from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, identified as Sonu, who was hired as a hotel staff, is our prime suspect as he was staying on the second floor of the building and has been missing since morning," Sain said.

The suspect has also taken away the mobile phone and DVR of the CCTV installed in the building, police said.

Police said Anuj had recently bought a house in Dwarka which he often used to visit.

On Friday too, Anuj along with his mother, wife, and two children had gone to their new house for some prayers. His mother and wife stayed back, he and his son returned.

"It is suspected that Anuj and his son were attacked while both were sleeping. Teams have been formed to nab the suspect," the officer said. PTI ALK VN VN