Hotel owner held for murdering woman in Nagpur district

Nagpur, Sep 11 (PTI) Police in Nagpur have arrested a 57-year-old hotel owner for allegedly killing a 25-year-old woman with whom he had a relationship, an official said on Wednesday.

The woman, a Nagpur resident, was allegedly blackmailing accused Mahesh Keshavrao Wadaskar for money, the official said. Wadaskar, also from Nagpur, has a hotel at Ramtek town, about 50 km from here.

The woman went missing on August 16 after she travelled to Ramtek to meet Wadaskar at his hotel. Her sister then approached the Mankapur police here.

Wadaskar and the woman had worked together in a dairy some years ago and recently reconnected through Facebook. However, she had allegedly been demanding money from him after he made her undergo an abortion last year, the official said.

Police arrested Wadaskar after gathering various inputs, including the woman’s last phone location, which was near the hotel in Ramtek.

When they took him to the hotel to collect the CCTV footage, Wadaskar allegedly drank poison. He recovered after being rushed to a hospital. The accused later admitted to killing the woman and burying her body.

The woman’s body will be exhumed for autopsy, the official added. PTI COR NR