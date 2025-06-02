Hotel owner held for pushing woman into prostitution, accomplice on run

Jabalpur, Jun 2 (PTI) A hotel owner was arrested while a search is launched to trace his accomplice after they were booked for allegedly pushing a 32-year-old woman from Assam into prostitution in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Atul Chourasia, was associated with BJP. A party office-bearer said a meeting will be held to suspend his primary membership.

Chourasia was arrested Sunday late at night after the woman lodged a complaint. He also faces the rape charge, station house officer (SHO) PK Sharma told PTI.

The other accused, identified as Mathura Prasad Dubey, is on the run.

The woman, originally from Assam, stated in her complaint that she migrated to Jabalpur in 2023 in search of employment. Taking advantage of circumstances, Chourasia and Dubey allegedly forced her into flesh trade one-and-a-half years ago, police said.

"The woman freed herself from her harassers a few months ago by telling them that she wanted to meet her ailing mother in Assam. The accused gave her some money and allowed her to go," the SHO said, adding that the victim was paid Rs 60,000 in instalments.

The woman subsequently started living on rent in the Lordganj area of Jabalpur. She lodged an FIR after the accused duo tried to force her into flesh trade again.

The accused duo was booked under sections 3 (allowing premises to be used as flesh trade place) and 5 (Procuring, inducing or taking a person for the sake of prostitution) of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and sections 64 (rape), 296 (obscene acts and songs in public places, 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Jabalpur City BJP president Ratnesh Sonkar said Atul Chourasia is not holding any party post.

"A meeting will be held this evening to suspend him from the party's primary membership," he said. PTI COR LAL NSK