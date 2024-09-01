Hotelier shot dead by unidentified persons in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) A 60-year-old man, out on a morning walk, was shot dead by unidentified persons in the Shamli district of western Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

Police found the body of Shiv Kumar Kamboj with bullet injuries on the Canal road of Kotwali area, Additional Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

According to police, the victim owned a hotel and was also a property dealer.

Four police teams have been formed to investigate the matter and arrest the accused, Singh said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ