Hoteliers in Pune object to `unauthorised persons' accompanying officials during inspections

Pune: The local unit of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has taken exception to unauthorised persons accompanying officials during late-night inspections of bars and hotels in the city.

A delegation of NRAI's Pune chapter on Tuesday met police commissioner Amitesh Kumar and district collector Jitendra Dudi, and submitted a memorandum addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who also holds the home portfolio.

Several of its members have complained that officials carry out visits randomly and order them to close before time, said the memorandum.

"What is particularly troubling is that during these visits, certain unauthorised individuals are found accompanying officials. These individuals not only seek explanations but also attempt to compel members to produce critical trade and licensing documents," the NRAI said.

"At a time when the state government is actively promoting 'Ease of Doing Business' and with repeated assurances from the Chief Minister that blackmail and extortion will not be tolerated across the sectors, we urge intervention to ensure that no unauthorised persons are permitted to accompany officials during such visits," the NRAI said.

Ajinkya Udane, Co-Chapter Head, NRAI- Pune Chapter, said police commissioner Amitesh Kumar and collector Jitendra Dudi assured them that authorities will take appropriate action.

"We have assured that the administration will take appropriate action against such elements if it receives specific complaints from hoteliers, and catch such elements red-handed," said Dudi.