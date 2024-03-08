Hotelier’s son shot dead in MP’s Bhind district

Bhind, Mar 8 (PTI) A 24-year-old son of a hotelier was shot dead from a point-blank range in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district in the early hours of Friday, sparking off a protest and outrage.

Bhind Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav told PTI that the killers knocked on the door of the room of Pranam Jain, son of hotelier Vinod Jain whose family lives on the fourth floor of his hotel Panna Palace situated on Etawah Road, around 4.15 am.

As soon as Pranam opened the door, the assailants pumped at least five bullets into him, killing him on the spot, he said.

The assailants had booked Room No. 301 at the hotel an hour before fatally attacking Pranam, Yadav said.

After learning about the murder, local BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha rushed to the spot under the Kotwali police station area and started a protest along with the family members of the deceased, demanding the arrest of the killers.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers in the vicinity of the hotel also downed shutters of their shops to protest the killing.

According to SP Yadav, police have identified two assailants from footage of CCTV cameras installed at the hotel and a hunt has been launched to arrest them.

Hotelier Vinod Jain, according to locals, is close to the local MLA. Kushwaha’s campaigning office had run from the hotel during the assembly elections last year. PTI COR LAL NR