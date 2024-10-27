Hotels in Tirupati receive hoax bomb threats, police squads conduct thorough checks

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): About half a dozen hotels in Tirupati town received hoax bomb email threats in the past three days, police said on Sunday.

As soon as the police received such complaints, the specific hotel was evacuated and searches conducted by bomb disposal squads.

"We reacted swiftly when we received complaints and our teams conducted thorough checks. But they (fake email threats) turned out to be fake. We are booking cases and investigations into these are going on," L Subbarayudu, Superintendent of Police Tirupati told PTI on Sunday.

A senior police official of the district said they are investigating the cases with the help of the cyber crimes wing.