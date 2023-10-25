Hotmail founder's entrepreneurship module for Andhra Pradesh govt school students

Amaravati, Oct 25 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department is working towards introducing an entrepreneurship training module designed by Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia for government school students.

School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash met Bhatia on Wednesday and deliberated on creating awareness of business principles among school students at an early stage.

"Entrepreneurship course tailored for students in grades nine to 12 developed by Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia is to be made available in state government schools," said Prakash in a release.

The Principal Secretary also met with Spanish and German Embassies officials to develop an Artificial Intelligence-generated digital teacher to teach German and Spanish languages to government school children.

Further, he observed that the state government is heading towards swiftly introducing the International Baccalaureate (IB) syllabus in government schools. PTI STH KH