Hours ahead of PM's visit, 50 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh; Shah hails move

Bijapur: Fifty Naxalites, including 14 with a cumulative reward of Rs 68 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, a police official said.

The Naxalites, 10 of whom are women, turned themselves in before senior officials of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), he added.

"The cadres surrendered citing the hollow and inhuman Maoist ideology, exploitation of tribals by senior cadres of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) as well as differences brewing within the movement. They are also impressed by security forces setting up camps and the 'Niya Nellanar' (your good village) scheme under which forces and the administration are providing basic amenities in remote areas," Bijapur Senior Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

Of the 50 who surrendered, Ravindra Karam (19), Roni Parsik (22), Rakesh Kadti (30), Kope Lekam (24), Shanti Tati (22) and Sonu Hemla (22) were in crucial positions in different Maoist formations including PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army) number 1 and carried cash rewards of Rs 8 lakh each, he said.

"Three surrendered ultras have bounties of Rs 5 lakh each, while five have rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads. The District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, Special Task Force (STF), CRPF and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) played a key role in their surrender," Yadav said.

All the surrendered Naxalites were provided assistance of Rs 25,000 each, said the SP, who urged Naxalites to take advantage of the government's rehabilitation policy and join the mainstream of society.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the surrender of the 50 Naxalites and said those who lay down weapons and adopt the path of development will be rehabilitated.

"It is a matter of great joy that 50 Naxalites in Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) surrendered, abandoning the path of violence. I welcome those who leave violence and weapons and join the mainstream of development," he wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy is clear that any Naxalite who leaves weapons and adopts the path of development will be rehabilitated and connected to the mainstream.

"After March 31, 2026, Naxalism will become history in the country. This is our resolution," the Union home minister asserted.

Congratulating security forces, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said positive results of the new surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state are clearly visible on the ground.

"People trapped in the vicious circle of Naxalism are now laying down arms and returning to the mainstream of society. Our government is ready for the revival of every person who shuns the violence and chooses the path of peace," Sai said in a statement.

This success is the result of the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eliminate Left Wing Extremism (LWE) by 2026, the CM added.

"The construction of roads in remote areas, establishment of schools and hospitals under Niyad Nellanar scheme have ignited the flame of trust and hope towards the government in Bastar region. This is not just surrender, it is the return of trust. Those who were a symbol of fear yesterday are becoming the hope of the future today," Sai said.

"Chhattisgarh is now moving forward on the path of peace, development and new consciousness. More than 2200 Naxalites have been arrested or have surrendered in the state so far under the double engine government (since December 2023). More than 350 Naxalites have been killed," Sai said.

The surrender came hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

Addressing a public meeting in Mohbhattha village in Bilaspur district in the afternoon, Modi said the situation is rapidly changing and a new era of peace is setting in Naxal-affected areas.

"Over the decades, Naxalism got encouragement in many states including Chhattisgarh due to policies of Congress. Whichever region lagged in development, Naxalism flourished there, but what did the party that ran the government for 60 years do? It declared such districts as backward and turned away from its responsibility," the PM said.

Incidentally, security forces gunned down 18 Naxalites, including 11 women, in twin encounters in Chhattisgarh's Sukma and Bijapur districts in the Bastar region on Saturday, recording a major success in the mission to eradicate Naxalism before March 31, 2026.

With the latest successes, 134 Naxalites have been gunned down in separate encounters in the state so far this year. Of them, 118 were eliminated in the Bastar division.

In 2024, a total of 792 Naxalites had surrendered in Bastar region, comprising seven districts, as per police.