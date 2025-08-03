House collapse kills mother-daughter in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman and her teenage daughter died when their mud house collapsed on them in rain in Bahadurpur village here, police said on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Prema Devi and her 19-year-old daughter Sadhna, they said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said Prema Devi, Sadhna, and Prema Devi's another daughter, 17-year-old Aradhana, were found buried in the debris when police reached, and had to be pulled out.

The three were rushed to the district hospital where only Aradhana survived, while her mother and her sister succumbed, the officer said.

Aradhana is still under treatment for injuries, he added.