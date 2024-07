New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) A house collapsed in the Sabji Mandi area of north Delhi following heavy rain on Wednesday, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

"We received a call at 8:57 pm regarding the collapse of a house in the Sabji Mandi area close to Ghanta Ghar near Robin Cinema. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot," an official said.

Further details are awaited.