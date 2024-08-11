House collapses following rains in Rajasthan, two killed

Jaipur, Aug 11 (PTI) A 40-year-old man and his son were killed and two others injured when their house collapsed following heavy rain in Rajasthan's Karauli district early Sunday, officials said.

The incident happened in Dolikhar Mohalla of the city when a family was sleeping in their house.

"Two people died in the incident whereas two others were injured. The injured are being treated at a hospital," Principal Medical Officer of the Karauli district hospital, Dr Ramkesh Meena told reporters.

He said the deceased have been identified as Zakir Khan and his son Rashid Khan (12). He said the bodies will be handed over to family members after post-mortem.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in parts of Rajasthan, including Dausa, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Baran and Karauli districts, a MeT department spokesperson said.

During the period, the highest rainfall was recorded in Karauli (380 mm) and 32 mm in Pugal of Bikaner district.

Niwai recorded 137 mm rainfall, 118 mm in Sri Mahaveer ji, 115 mm in Shahabad, 108 mm in Sikrai, 95 mm each in Tonk tehsil and Sapotra, 93 mm in Hindaun and 92 mm in Nirjhara. PTI AG DV DV