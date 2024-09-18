House collapses in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar, occupants feared trapped

National

New Delhi: A few people are feared trapped in the debris of a house that collapsed in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar on Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call reporting the collapse was received at 9.11 am, following which five fire tenders were sent to the spot.

The official said that a few occupants of the building are feared trapped.

Rescue teams, including personnel from Delhi Police, have arrived at the scene, and the rescue operation is currently underway, he added.

