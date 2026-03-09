House collapses in Indore during demolition; 2 workers injured

Indore, Mar 9 (PTI) Two workers were injured after a large portion of an old house collapsed on them when they were demolishing the structure in Indore on Monday night, a police officer said.

The accident occurred when the old house on the main road of Bhawani Nagar Colony was being demolished for reconstruction, Banganga police station in-charge Siyaram Singh Gurjar told PTI.

He said, "During the demolition, parts of the house's roof, walls, and pillars suddenly collapsed, trapping two workers under the debris. We rescued the duo within an hour and a half with the help of local residents and admitted them to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries." According to the station in-charge, both workers were stated to be out of danger.