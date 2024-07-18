House disruptions have become political tools: Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Ahead of the Parliament session, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday expressed concern over the "growing trend" of disruptions during House proceedings and said when disruptions become headlines and disruptors are hailed as heroes, journalism fails in its duty to uphold democratic values.
Highlighting concerns over "media’s tendency to glorify disruption", Dhankar urged the media to reassess its priorities in covering parliamentary proceedings.
According to an official statement, the vice president made these remarks while addressing a group of students brought by a Hindi daily at the Parliament House.
Dhankhar, who is also the chairperson of Rajya Sabha, said the Constituent Assembly was a temple of democracy where every session contributed to the foundation of India's nationhood without any disruptions or disturbances.
He noted that disruption and disturbance have regrettably become political tools rather than exceptions.
According to the statement, Dhankhar also expressed concern over the "disproportionate coverage" given by media to incidents of "limited impact" which overshadow substantive and long-term initiatives.
He called for introspection within the media and urged it to take note of India's growth story.
Lamenting "commercialisation and control of media for motivated narratives", Dhankhar acknowledged journalism’s crucial role in sustaining democracy.
The vice president called on the media to rise above "partisan views" and avoid aligning with political agendas or forces against national interests.
"It is time for soul searching. I appeal to the media in all humility and earnestness to be partners in growth. They can do this by highlighting good works and being critical of wrong situations and deficiencies,” he said, according to the statement.
Drawing parallels with the solemnity of the Constituent Assembly, where democratic ideals were revered and disruptions unheard of, the vice president expressed concern over the growing trend of disruptions and sensationalism in the parliamentary proceedings.
He urged the media to uphold its responsibility in portraying an accurate image of India to the world.
"People from outside cannot judge India. They do it from their own perspective. There are many people, less in the country and more outside, who are unable to digest our unexpected and unimaginable progress, that we are becoming a superpower,” he said.
Reflecting on the recent Lok Sabha elections, Dhankhar emphasised the ease with which India transitions governments, showcasing the vibrancy of its electoral process.
The vice president also called for responsible journalism that addresses double standards and unethical conduct. PTI NAB AS AS