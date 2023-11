New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) A fire broke out at a house in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area Friday evening, officials said. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire department officials, they got the information around 9 pm and rushed two fire tenders to the spot.

In the wake of the fire, electricity and gas supply of the area was shut down, neighbours reported. PTI NIT NIT VN VN