House gallery partially collapses in Thane; no casualty

Thane, Aug 25 (PTI) A portion of a gallery at a house collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city following which its occupants were evacuated, officials said on Monday.

No injuries were reported in the incident which took place on Sunday evening in Lokmanya Nagar area, they said.

"A part of the gallery on the first floor of the house collapsed. The structure is a single-storied building which is 20 to 25 years' old," Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said in a release.

After being alerted, the disaster management cell team, civic and power company officials reached the site to assess the damage and assist in safety measures.

Two families, comprising nine members, resided in the house, the official said.

As a precautionary measure, the first floor of the structure was vacated and the residents temporarily shifted to their relatives' place, Tadvi said.

The gallery part, which was found to be in a dangerous condition, was demolished, he added.