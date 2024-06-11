House gutted, cattle killed in fire triggered by lightning strike in Thane district

Thane, Jun 11 (PTI) A house was gutted, and four buffaloes died in a fire triggered by a lightning strike in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Tuesday.

Lightning struck a house in Khaire village in Shahapur on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, disaster control officer Vasant Chowdhari said.

A blaze engulfed the entire structure, and it was reduced to ashes, he said.

Four buffaloes died and five cattle were injured, the official said, adding that the revenue department has estimated the loss at Rs 6.68 lakh. PTI COR MVG ARU