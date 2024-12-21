House gutted in fire in Shimla's Krishna Nagar

Shimla, Dec 21 (PTI) A multi-storey house was completely gutted in fire in Shimla's Krishna nagar area, officials said. No one was reported hurt.

According to authorities, the house, empty at the time of the fire, belonged to a businessman, who now lives in Lower Bazaar in Shimla.

The building was abandoned long time ago.

The fire broke out around 6 pm and was noticed by locals who immediately informed the fire department, which rushed several water tenders to the spot.

The cause of fire is being ascertained. PTI COR VN VN