House help arrested for kidnapping employer's son, stealing valuables in west Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) A woman, working as domestic help, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping her employer's son and stealing 500 grams of gold and Rs 5.70 lakh cash from his house in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Madhu Saini (40), a resident of Sadar Bazar.

The matter came to light on June 16, when the victim's father Rakesh Kumar filed a complaint and reported that his son had been missing since Saturday last week, along with around 500 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 5.70 lakh cash, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 380 (theft in any building, tent or vessel) of the Indian Penal Code at Uttam Nagar police station, Singh said.

Multiple police teams were formed and CCTV footage was examined to identify the accused, Singh said.

During the investigation, the police found that Saini had used her 14-year-old son as a "tool" to befriend the victim and kidnap him, the DCP said.

The victim was rescued on Wednesday from Bareilly and Saini was arrested, DCP said.

"Her wish to earn quick money led to this crime," Singh said, adding that she also purchased a mobile phone from the stolen money, which has also been recovered.

Further investigation is underway, Singh added.