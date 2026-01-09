House help held in Shimla for stealing Rs 3.25 lakh from employer via net banking

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) A man working as a house help was arrested for allegedly transferring over Rs 3 lakh by misusing his employer's net banking credentials, an official said on Friday.

Police have apprehended Munna Kumar, 21, who allegedly fled after stealing the money, from Shimla .

"Kumar transferred Rs 3.25 lakh from the victim's account without his knowledge, and when he tried to make a payment, the transaction failed due to insufficient balance," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh in a statement said.

The officer said the employer found out about the bank transfer when he went to the bank. He was unaware of when Kumar transferred the amount and when he called Kumar, his phone was switched off.

"After technical surveillance, a team got to know that the man was hiding in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. A team was immediately dispatched to the spot and was apprehended from there on January 4," said the officer.

Kumar allegedly confessed during interrogation and said that he always knew that there was a large amount in the his employer's account. He also disclosed that he lost the entire amount in gambling, police said. PTI COR BM BM SKY SKY