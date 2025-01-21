House help on the run after looting valuables worth Rs 57 lakh from elderly woman in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) A house help and her two accomplices allegedly looted jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh and Rs 7 lakh in cash from an elderly woman in Devi Nagar area here in Jaipur, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night in the presence of 75-year-old Manju Kothari and two other house helps.

Kothari, whose husband died in 2007, had a jewellery business. After her husband's death, she was living in the house with her servants.

Additional DCP (East) Asharam Chaudhary said Kothari had recently hired a third house help, Savitri, who is from Nepal.

Savitri allegedly let two of her accomplices enter the house and looted jewellery and cash amounting Rs 57 lakh, Chaudhary said. After the incident, Savitri and her accomplices left in a cab, he said.

Taking the help of CCTV footage installed in the area, police has begun a search for the three accused, the officer said. PTI AG SKY SKY