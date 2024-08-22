House of man accused of violence during protest demolished in MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (MP) Aug 22 (PTI) The house of a man who allegedly indulged in violence in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district during a protest against remarks by seer Ramgiri Maharaj was demolished on Thursday, an official said.

Ramgiri Maharaj had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Islam at Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluka of Maharashtra's Nashik district during a religious event some day ago.

Members of the Muslim community had organised a protest on Wednesday, but it descended into violence, leading to injuries to two policemen and damage to several vehicles.

"The house of Shahzad Ali under Kotwali police station limits was demolished. We had registered a case against 150 persons for the violence on Wednesday. We had named 46 persons," the official said. PTI COR LAL BNM