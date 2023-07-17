House of man linked to fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim attached in Maharashtra: NIA

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached a residential property of a man linked to fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim as "proceeds of terrorism" in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

According to the NIA, the case is related to a global terrorist network and a transnational organised criminal syndicate, namely D-Company, which is involved in various terrorist and criminal activities in the country.

The house of Arif Abubakar Shaikh alias "Arif Bhaijaan" in Mangal Nagar, Mira Road East, has been attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the official said.

Shaikh was among three persons arrested by the federal anti-terror agency in connection with the "D-Company" case registered last year.

Advertisment

He was among the five persons, including Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar alias “Shaikh Dawood Hassan”, charge-sheeted by the NIA in November last year.

Other accused charge-sheeted in the case are Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh alias “Shabbir Takla” and Mohammad Salim Qureshi alias “Salim Fruit” – both arrested - and Shakeel Babu Mohiddin Shaikh alias “Chota Shakeel”.

The case was registered on February 3 at Police Station NIA Mumbai under various sections of the UAPA and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act read with different sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Advertisment

"Investigations have established that the accused persons who are members of the D-Company, a terrorist gang and an organised crime syndicate, had conspired to further the criminal activities of the gang by carrying out various types of unlawful activities," the agency said.

The NIA said in furtherance of the conspiracy, they raised, collected and extorted huge amounts of money by threatening people for the D-Company for the benefit of an individual terrorist in the instant case, and with the intention to threaten the security of India and create terror in the minds of the general public.

"It has also been established that the arrested accused persons received huge amounts of money through hawala channels, from the absconding/wanted accused based abroad, meant for triggering sensational terrorist/criminal acts in Mumbai and other parts of India to create terror in the minds of people. The accused persons were holding/in possession of the said 'proceeds of terrorism'," the agency said. PTI SKL SMN SMN