House painter hangs self in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) A 25-year-old man hanged himself from a ceiling fan hook in his house in Ambedkar Park here on Friday, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Vishal, a house painter.

Station House Officer (SHO) Saurabh Singh said that when his father, Munna Lal, went upstairs to collect clothes drying on the terrace, he found Vishal hanging with a dupatta as a noose around his neck.

Police took the body down, and sent it for a post-mortem.

Relatives told police that they were unaware of the reason behind the suicide.

Vishal's mother had been unwell for a long time, they added.

