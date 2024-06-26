House partially razed in Goa village: CM orders high-level probe

Panaji, Jun 26 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has met the family whose house in Assagao village has been partially demolished by some persons allegedly over a property dispute and ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

After meeting the Agarwadekar family late Tuesday night, Sawant also assured them the government would rebuild their house and the expenses would be recovered from the culprits.

The incident took place at the one-storey house in Assagao village of North Goa at around 11.30 am Saturday. Some persons allegedly kidnapped a man and his son living in the house and later dumped them in the village, an official said on Tuesday.

Police have arrested two persons, including one who claims to be the property owner, and are searching for more suspects in connection with incident, he said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said no one would be spared.

He along with a team of government officials visited the spot and met the affected family.

Local MLA Delilah Lobo and Calangute legislator Michael Lobo were also present during the CM's visit.

After meeting the affected family, Sawant told reporters that the state government will rebuild the house and all the expenses would be recovered from the accused in the case.

Prinsha Agarwadekar, a member of the affected family, told the chief minister that police were reluctant to act against the accused though she personally rushed to a local police station on Saturday when the demolition was being carried out and her husband and son were kidnapped.

Sawant assured that a high-level inquiry committee led by state Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel would conduct a probe into the incident and all those found guilty of shielding the offenders would be taken to task.

"If required, we will suspend the officer even if he is high-ranking," the chief minister said.

He said all 15 accused in the case, including a Mumbai-based woman, would be arrested.

Police have arrested Arshad Khwaja (51), who claims to be the property owner, from a locality near Panaji, and the bulldozer's driver, while a search is on for other suspects, an official earlier said.

Director General of Police Jaspal Singh on Tuesday said police teams have been dispatched to other cities and they are committed to take the case to a logical end.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Yuri Alemao demanded the arrest of the main accused within 24 hours after a delegation of Congress leaders visited the village on Tuesday.

He said the Congress would crowdfund and provide financial help to the affected family to rebuild their house. PTI RPS GK