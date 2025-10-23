House pays homage to departed leaders as autumn session of J-K Assembly commences

Srinagar, Oct 23 (PTI) The autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly commenced on Thursday with the House paying homage to leaders who passed away recently.

Before the start of the session, MLAs from the ruling National Conference (NC) and Congress staged a silent protest on the Assembly premises, demanding the release of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, who was arrested in September under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for allegedly disturbing public order in Doda district.

As soon as the House assembled, NC MLA from Sonawari, Hilal Lone, raised the issue of Malik's arrest. However, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather told him to take his seat, assuring that he would allow him to speak on the issue later.

Urging the members to make maximum use of the nine-day Assembly session, Rather said, “We have limited time, and we should try to make optimum use of it.” Several members and leaders passed away between the third and fourth sessions of the Assembly, and the House will pay tributes to them, Rather said.

The session opened with obituary references to honour former J-K governor Satya Pal Malik, who passed away on August 5.

The other departed leaders included former minister Gulchain Singh Charak, former MLA Dina Nath Bhagat, ex-MLCs Ghulam Nabi Shaheen, Ramesh Arora and Sardar Mohammad Akhlaq Khan, and former legislator Mohammad Sultan Pandithpori.

On Friday, the House will vote to elect four Rajya Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir. The seats have been vacant since 2021 as the elections to the legislative Assembly were not held until last year.

While three NC candidates are expected to have a smooth sailing in view of the numbers in the current Assembly, the fourth seat will see a close contest between veteran BJP leader Sat Pal Sharma and young NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar.

Dar will need support from not only his party members but also from the opposition PDP, Awami Ittehad Party and AAP.

The session is expected to be a stormy affair as issues like restoration of statehood, reservation policy and regularisation of thousands of daily wagers are set to dominate the proceedings.

As the NC government completed one year in office last week, the opposition is also expected to raise the promises made by the ruling party in its manifesto ahead of the J-K polls last year.

According to officials, the MLAs have submitted 450 questions to be placed before the government during the autumn session, along with 13 private members' bills and more than 50 resolutions for discussions.

The House will also try to decide the fate of nearly three dozen bills which were introduced in the budget session but are pending.