House proceedings papers to be provided to BJP MLAs from Monday: Bengal Assembly Speaker

Kolkata, Mar 13 (PTI) West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Thursday said that documents related to proceedings of the House will be provided to BJP legislators from Monday.

The direction comes two days after he asked the authorities to stop providing such documents to the BJP legislators.

The Speaker said papers would be provided to the BJP MLAs from Monday, and urged them to adhere to democratic norms.

Banerjee said this when BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh raised the issue, saying that they are unable to see the questions and answers and are not even able to keep track of the proceedings of the House.

The Speaker had given the directive on Tuesday when MLAs of the saffron party tore official documents in the assembly after Banerjee turned down their proposal to adjourn the House over alleged attacks on temples in different parts of the state, and staged a walkout.

Banerjee had directed the secretary of the assembly not to provide any document related to the House proceedings to the BJP legislators. PTI AMR BDC