House servant who robbed Delhi employer's house nabbed after 12 years

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) A man evading arrest for 12 years after robbing employer of her jewellery in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar was arrested from Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

Gautam Yadav, 32, from Jamui district in Bihar, was declared a proclaimed offender and carried a reward of Rs 20,000 on his arrest, they said.

Yadav was apprehended from Jaipur on September 30.

According to the FIR registered at Kirti Nagar Police Station on March 8, 2013, Yadav, then employed as a servant, conspired with three of his associates to rob his employer when she was alone at home.

"The gang overpowered her, tied her hands and legs, gagged her mouth and looted two gold bangles, a gold chain with a locket, and a gold ring before fleeing," an officer said.

During the investigation back then, police nabbed two of his associates, while Yadav remained at large.

While on the run, Yadav kept moving, worked odd jobs, and stayed away from his village.

During questioning, he revealed that he shifted base across states, including Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh, and finally landed in Rajasthan, to stay under the radar.

All this while, he took up menial jobs and also drove an e-rickshaw, the officer said.

Yadav, who is uneducated, came in contact with local criminals early and was led to rob the very house he worked in when he was all of 20, the officer added.