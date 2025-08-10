House, shop gutted in fire in Arunachal's Seppa

Itanagar, Aug 10 (PTI) A house, a shop and a car were gutted in a fire at a colony in Seppa in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng district, police said on Sunday.

The blaze erupted around 5.10 am in a house at Upper ALC Line Colony, SP Kamdam Sikhom said.

There were no reports of any injury or fatalities.

Fire tenders from the nearby Seppa unit doused the flames from spreading further, he said.

As per the house owner, the fire was caused due to an electrical short-circuit, the SP said. PTI CORR RBT