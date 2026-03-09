House should discuss India's stance, citizens' safety amid wartime conditions: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Mar 9 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that in view of the prevailing "wartime conditions" in the Middle East, India's priority should be to deliberate on key issues related to national security, foreign policy and the safety of its citizens stranded abroad.

In an X post, the Samajwadi Party chief said that when the Budget Session of Parliament went into recess, the issues before the country were different; the current circumstances demand urgent attention to matters arising out of the conflict situation.

Yadav said the discussions should focus on India's official stance and opinion in the context of the war, and also examine "the issue of the country's foreign policy being mortgaged".

Raising concerns about decisions related to essential supplies such as oil, Yadav alleged that the country has shifted from independent decision-making to "taking orders from the United States" in such matters.

Questions related to India's sovereignty and self-reliance should also be addressed in the current scenario, he said.

Yadav stressed the need to ensure the safety of Indian citizens working in or travelling to regions affected by the war and called for steps to bring them back safely.

He also referred to journalists and media personnel who had travelled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi but were unable to return to the country due to the outbreak of the war, urging that arrangements be made to ensure their safe return.

In addition, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, the government should ensure regular supply of essential commodities affected by the conflict and take measures to control rising prices. PTI ABN ABN RUK RUK