House should function on your directions, not otherwise: Akhilesh to Speaker Birla

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday described Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as the "chief justice" of democratic justice, saying the House should function on his directions and not otherwise.

Congratulating Birla on being re-elected Speaker of Lok Sabha, Yadav said in the House that all members believe that as the presiding officer, he will give equal opportunities and respect to every party.

"Impartiality is the great responsibility of the high office," he said.

The SP leader hoped that actions like suspension of MPs would not be taken as they hurt the dignity of the House.

We will stand by all your just decisions and expect that it will not just be the opposition under restraint.

Yadav said he has come to the new House for the first time. He said he was under the impression that the Speaker's chair is very high.

In the House he had left, the Chair was very high, Yadav said.

The stone behind the Speaker's Chair have been set well but some gaps are still visible where cement has been filled, he said.

Yadav-led SP has 37 members in the new Lok Sabha and is the second largest opposition party after the Congress.