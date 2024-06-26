House would reach new heights: UP CM congratulates Birla on election as speaker

Lucknow, Jun 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday congratulated Om Birla for becoming Lok Sabha Speaker for the second consecutive time and said the house would achieve new heights under his leadership.

He took to X to share his greetings to Birla, who was elected as the speaker on Wednesday through a voice vote.

"Congratulations to the soft-spoken and popular leader Om Birla for becoming Speaker of the Lok Sabha for the second consecutive time. The Sansad would achieve newer heights under his able leadership," Adityanath's post read.

Birla, the three-time MP from Kota in Rajasthan and NDA nominee, was elected as Lok Sabha speaker on Wednesday after a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopted through voice vote, capping intense debate on the issue with the opposition in a rare move proposing its own candidate. PTI AR SNS RPA