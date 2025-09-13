Houseboat in Kerala lake gutted in fire; no one injured

Alappuzha(Kerala), Sep 13 (PTI) A houseboat caught fire and was completely gutted by the blaze near Chithira lake in the coastal district on Saturday afternoon, but no one was injured in the incident, police said.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm when there were two passengers aboard the houseboat.

The passengers were evacuated without any injuries to them.

The exact cause of the fire was not yet known, they said.

An official of Alappuzha fire station, which dispatched a fire tender to the site, said the boat was completely gutted in the blaze.

The fire official said the fire emanated from the engine area of the houseboat, but its exact cause is not yet known.