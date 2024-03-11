Housebreaking theft gang busted; 6, including 4 Bangladeshis, held

Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) An interstate gang indulging in housebreaking thefts was busted with the arrest of six persons, including four Bangladeshi nationals, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Monday.

The gang members, led by Shakir alias Guddu Haider Sheikh, were nabbed from Partur in Jalna district, he said.

"Guddu would carry out reconnaissance of houses and has cases against his name in West Bengal, Gujarat and Telangana besides Maharashtra. We have solved 56 housebreaking theft cases. The Bangladeshi nationals in the gang used to escape to the neighbouring nation via West Bengal after committing crimes," he said.

A car, sharp weapons and items used to break into houses have been recovered, the official added. PTI ZA BNM