Households to get free electricity, extra income under PM solar scheme: Joshi

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Households will not only receive zero electricity bills, but they can also earn an additional Rs 1,265 each month under the Pradhan Mantri Muft Surya Ghar Bijli Yojna, Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

According to the minister, the government is offering a Rs 30,000 subsidy on the installation cost of one kilowatt and up to a maximum of Rs 78,000 for 3 kilowatts.

He said that besides the subsidy, an individual household will have to pay Rs 80,000-85,000 for the installation cost, and the entire money can be borrowed from banks.

"If they borrow the entire money from banks, they have to pay an EMI of Rs 610," the minister said.

Based on the calculations that the government has done, the minister said the electricity bill of such a household worth Rs 1,875 will become zero and he can also make an earning of Rs 1,265 every month.

Addressing the growth in the areas of renewable energy, Joshi said the production of solar energy has crossed 70 gigawatts, which was almost negligible in 2014.

"We will achieve 100 gigawatts very shortly," the minister said.

The cost of solar energy per unit was Rs 11 in 2011 and recently, the Madhya Pradesh government finalised a bid for Rs 2.15 a unit, he added.

It will not cost more than Rs 3 anywhere in the country, including all other expenses like battery storage capacity, the minister emphasised.

From 75 gigawatts from non-fossil fuel in 2014, today India has achieved 222 gigawatts, Joshi said.

While some states are doing well in implementing the scheme, a few others like West Bengal are not providing basic infrastructure to the households, he noted.

When asked to respond on the total budget allocation for the sector and northeastern states, he said that the Finance Ministry has allocated 1,31,151.43 crore, out of that, 443.02 crore is for those states.

Whatever subsidies are being given under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, it is 10 per cent additional for the northeastern states, he noted.

Since the launch of Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, we have crossed 10 lakh installations, Joshi added.

According to him, India is the third largest producer of renewable energy in the world. PTI JP BAL