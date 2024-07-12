Housemaid stuck in lift dies after falling from third floor in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan), Jul 12 (PTI) A 43-year-old housemaid, who was stuck in a lift for around 45 minutes in a multi-storey apartment here, died after falling on the basement from the third floor of the building during rescue operation, police said.

The police lodged a case of culpable homicide and handed over the body to her family members after postmortem on Friday morning, a day after the incident.

The deceased woman was identified as Rukmanibai (43), a resident of Shyam Nagar under the RK Puram police station limits of the city.

While the housemaid was returning to home on Thursday afternoon, she was stuck in the building's lift due to failure of electricity supply. Some women on the same floor heard her cries for help and ran to rescue her.

The housemaid, during the rescue operation by the women, lost her balance and fell on the rain water-filled basement. She was immediately pulled out of the basement and sent to hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The family members and relatives of the deceased alleged negligence by owners of the apartment and demanded monetary compensation while holding demonstration with the body at the RK Puram police station on Friday morning. However, they agreed to take the body for last rites after assurance of compensation as per government norms.

The police lodged a case of culpable homicide against three owners of the apartment building, identified as Mahesh Kumar, Vinod Kumar and Pavan Kumar, DSP Manish Sharma said. PTI COR MNK MNK MNK