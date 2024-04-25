Houses develop cracks, road damaged due to sinking of land in J-K's Ramban

Ramban/Jammu, Apr 25 (PTI) Several houses developed cracks and road connectivity between Gool and Ramban snapped on Thursday evening following the "sinking of land" in the Union Territory's Ramban district.

The Ramban-Gool road near Parnote started sinking in the evening and caused damage to more than 20 houses and other structures, authorities said.

"Massive subsidence and sinking at kilometer-5 on Ramban-Gool road took place. The road was blocked, all vehicles halted," Ramban Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary wrote on X.

"Ramban-Gool road is currently blocked. Stay tuned for updates. Stay Safe," he said.

Ambulances have been kept on stand-by at the site and men and machinery mobilised to restore the road connectivity and power supply to the affected area.

Volunteers and civilian administration in Ramban are on the job assisting people to move to safer places, officials said, adding, some families have already been evacuated to safer places.

In February 2023 too, at least 16 houses were damaged and road connectivity between Gool and Ramban was snapped at Duksar Dalwa village in the Sangaldan area. PTI AB AB VN VN