Houses for families affected by July 19 Irshalwadi landslide to be ready in 3 months: MP Shinde Thane, Nov 12 (PTI) The Kalyan MP and Chief Minister Eknath S'

Thane, Nov 12 (PTI) Homes for the families affected by the devastating landslide of July 19 in Irshalwadi in neighbouring Raigad district will be ready for occupation in three months, Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde said on Sunday.

Twenty-seven bodies were recovered and 57 were missing, and presumed dead, when the search and rescue operations were called off on July 23 by the National Disaster Response Force and other local agencies after the incident.

As per figures given by state minister Uday Samant at the time, there were 228 persons in the village. Of the 43 families in the village, two got completely wiped out, while the remaining 41, comprising 144 persons, were given temporary accommodation pending construction of permanent homes.

"The 500 square feet houses for these persons will be ready for occupation in three months. They will celebrate next year's Diwali in their own homes," said Shinde, who is Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son.

The Lok Sabha MP, who celebrated Diwali with children of the ill-fated hamlet, was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Mahendra Kalyankar. PTI COR BNM BNM