Houses of those who tampered with recruitment exams raided, their properties seized: CM Adityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said those involved in recruitment exams leaks have been given a “fitting lesson” and their “houses were raided and properties confiscated”.

Distributing appointment letters to 39 sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), 41 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and 16 treasurer/account officers selected by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission at his official residence, Adityanath said that the selection was completed in record time.

"For the first time, any commission and board has completed the selection process in just nine months. The selection process was completely fair and transparent without any recommendation or interference.

“Those who tried to tamper with the integrity of the examination suffered the consequences. Their houses were raided and properties confiscated. The government has decided to teach all those who play with the future of the youth a fitting lesson,” the chief minister was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Adityanath said the overall perception of the state changes when the government works with honesty.

"You must have seen that those who faced an identity crisis in the state earlier, proudly say today that they belong to Uttar Pradesh. The transformation has been facilitated by the government's decision-making process," he said.

Addressing the newly selected candidates, the chief minister said, " You have 30 to 35 years to serve the public and to seek their blessings for a bright future." He urged the newly selected candidates to discharge their role as the engine of the government.

"Today, technology has improved a lot. By the time you come to the field, we will have succeeded in digitising all the revenue functions. Even after this, cases of revenue-related disputes will arise. In such a situation, to settle these matters, you will have to stay in your tehsil and focus. Also, the pendency of such matters will have to be resolved in a time-bound manner," he said.

The chief minister added, “Our responsibility should be to provide justice to the underprivileged people. We should stand with them. The role of deputy SP is essential in maintaining law and order and resolving revenue-related matters. They must regularly visit the police station and watch every activity including preparation of the charge sheet.

Expressing confidence in the newly selected candidates, he said, "You will take forward the pace of work of the state government with honesty. Also, keep in mind the interests of the public and make quick decisions so that you come out with an image of an officer of good administration.” Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary (Appointment) Dr Devesh Chaturvedi, Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, DGP Prashant Kumar, Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad were also present at the event.