Housewife stabbed to death by domestic helpers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sept 11 (PTI) In a gruesome incident, a 50-year-old woman was tied up, hit with a pressure cooker and stabbed to death, allegedly by two helpers at her flat in a high-rise apartment complex in Kukatpally here. Five teams have been formed to nab the suspects, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred between 3 pm to 4.30 pm on Wednesday. The prime suspect, Harsha (21) is from Jharkhand and was employed at the woman's residence around 11 days ago.

Harsha along with another domestic help, who was employed in a neighbourhood's flat, tied up the woman and stabbed her with knives and scissors, inflicting multiple injuries, they said.

The duo then took some gold ornaments and about Rs 1 lakh cash from the residence and fled.

The victim resided at the flat with her husband, a steel businessman and their son, they said. The family hails from Kolkata and Harsha was hired through a manpower agency.

The suspects are from a village near Ranchi and a police team has already been dispatched to Jharkhand, a senior police official said.

A hunt is on to nab the absconding accused, he said.

The police are analysing CCTV footage, CDR, he added.

The CCTV footage showed the suspects driving away on a two-wheeler belonging to the owner of the second suspect, police said.