Housing complex for state govt employees, general public opened

Aizawl, Feb 20 (PTI) The Federation Enclave Sample Flat and Community Centre, a housing complex where state government employees and the general public can own homes, has been opened, an official said on Thursday.

The housing complex located in Ainawn neighbourhood in the western part of state's capital Aizawl was inaugurated by Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday, the official said.

The housing complex is expected to be completed by 2027 with bookings opening from Wednesday, he said.

For the first year, the housing units will be available exclusively to government employees. After one year, the units will be open for purchase by the public.

The housing project was initiated jointly by Mizoram Government Employees Housing Society (FMGE&W) and Blue Mountain Engineering & Services Limited.

In his inaugural speech, Lalduhoma had said that the federation enclave will play a vital role in the urban development of Mizoram, the official said.

The chief minister had also said that the initiative will contribute to transforming Aizawl and its surrounding areas into a well-planned city in the future, he said.

The complex will accommodate approximately 350 families and 2,000 residents. PTI CORR RG