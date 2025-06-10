Housing ministry issues advisory for repurposing of Smart Cities' Special Purpose Vehicles

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Tuesday issued an advisory for repurposing of Smart Cities' Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), which will help implement city and state-level priorities in urban development.

The ministry said states and Union Territories (UTs) have been encouraged to chart out urban sector priorities and map areas where SPVs can continue to play a strategic role.

The advisory outlines five broad domains for future engagement, which include technology support, project implementation, consulting support, research and assessment, and investment facilitation, the ministry said in a statement.

Launched in 2015, the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) marked a significant shift in urban development strategy by promoting city-level innovation and integrated infrastructure delivery.

It said these SPVs were mandated to implement the SCM through focused planning, project development and on-ground execution.

Over the past decade, SPVs have demonstrated the ability to deliver complex and multi-sectoral projects with agility and innovation.

The ministry said recognising the strategic investments made in establishing and strengthening SPVs and Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs), and their growing relevance in supporting Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to address complex and evolving urban challenges, the government is of the considered view that these entities should continue to operate beyond the completion of the Smart Cities Mission, which ended on March 31.

To this effect, the ministry has issued the advisory outlining the envisioned future role of SPVs and a roadmap for the continued functioning of ICCCs.

According to the statement, looking ahead, the advisory underscores the Government of India's firm view that the institutional and technical capacity built within the SPVs should be repurposed to meet emerging urban challenges.