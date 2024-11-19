Housing scheme or bribery scheme? Reality of JMM's 'Abua Awas Yojana'

New Delhi: As the voting for the second phase of the 2024 Jharkhand assembly elections is due, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), are once again emphasizing tribal welfare and rights as their central agenda. However, the big question remains: has the JMM truly brought meaningful change to tribal lives during its tenure, or are its promises merely for show?

Schemes like the Abua Awas Yojana (Our Housing Scheme), as well as initiatives focusing on land rights, education, healthcare, and employment, are under the spotlight. The opposition, particularly the BJP, has questioned whether tribal communities have genuinely benefited from these programs. Specifically, the BJP has accused the JMM of corruption and inefficiency in implementing the Abua Awas Yojana.

BJP’s criticism of the Abua Awas Yojana

Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP's co-in-charge for Jharkhand, has accused the scheme of morphing into a "Babu Awas Yojana," implying that housing benefits are contingent on bribes.

झारखण्ड सरकार की ‘अबुआ योजना’ ‘बाबू योजना’ बन गई है। जब तक घूस नहीं देंगे, तब तक मकान नहीं मिलेगा।@BJP4Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/C5RAJr8Bdy — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 16, 2024

Promises vs reality: What the scheme entails

Launched on August 15, 2023, the Abua Awas Yojana aimed to provide permanent housing for over 2.5 million Jharkhand residents, especially tribal families. The promise was simple: a three-room house for ₹2 lakh, ensuring safe and affordable housing. Yet, on the ground, the implementation has faced serious challenges. Beneficiaries report that accessing the scheme often requires paying bribes.

While government data claims that thousands of tribal families have received houses, independent verification is difficult due to a lack of transparency. The scheme's official website does not disclose precise figures about completed projects. Although the government has pledged to house all vulnerable families by 2026, doubts remain about its actual progress.

अबुआ आवास योजना की समीक्षा के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री श्री @ChampaiSoren का निर्देश :-



● अबुआ आवास योजना के तहत पहले चरण में स्वीकृत किए गए 2 लाख आवास और इसकी पहली किस्त की राशि जारी होने के उपरांत आवास निर्माण के प्रगति की जानकारी ली तथा इसमें तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया। (1/3) pic.twitter.com/oMRRjMVrgO — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) June 12, 2024

Corruption and mismanagement in implementation

Corruption has become a significant roadblock in the scheme’s execution. Many tribal families allege they were asked to pay bribes to local officials, contractors, or village leaders to secure housing funds or accelerate construction. Those unable to pay face delays, leaving their homes incomplete.

Reports from the ground paint a grim picture, with beneficiaries trapped in red tape and bribery at every step. Despite the government’s assurances of efficiency, corruption and administrative hurdles continue to undermine the scheme’s intended impact.

पीएम आवास योजना मिलने के बावजूद पीड़ित व्यक्ति ने हेमंत सोरेन के अधिकारियों को 10 हजार रुपए घूस नहीं दिया तो, क्षुब्ध अधिकारियों ने आवास किसी अन्य को स्थानांतरित कर दिया l



हेमंत पिछले 4 सालों से झारखंड में अबुआ आवास का ढिंढोरा पीट रहे हैं l अब तक एक भी व्यक्ति को अबुआ आवास नहीं… pic.twitter.com/hsw3tEN2ci — Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) November 24, 2023

Negligence and violation of beneficiaries’ rights

The Abua Awas Yojana has also been criticized for administrative lapses. Beneficiaries frequently complain about excessive bureaucracy, prolonged delays, and lack of information regarding the scheme. This lack of transparency not only violates the rights of tribal families but also erodes trust in the government’s commitments.

Has the Soren government truly empowered tribal communities?

Although the Soren government has announced multiple tribal welfare initiatives, the gap between promise and delivery is evident. Instead of empowerment, many tribal families find themselves forced to pay bribes to access their entitled benefits, fueling frustration and resentment.

रोटी, कपड़ा, मकान के साथ आज की जरूरत है बिजली, इंटरनेट, शिक्षा एवं सड़क एवं स्वास्थ्य



आपकी अबुआ सरकार ने बिना किसी जाति, बिना किसी धर्म, बिना किसी अमीरी-गरीबी के आंकड़ें देखे बिना - सभी झारखंडी के लिए -



✅ रोटी - 11 लाख राशन कार्ड धारकों से संख्या बढ़ाकर 40 लाख परिवारों को… pic.twitter.com/M3xYrL7ikp — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) November 8, 2024

The Abua Awas Yojana is not the only initiative under scrutiny. Land acquisition policies and employment schemes have also drawn criticism, with many tribal families accusing the government of neglecting their grievances while using their struggles for political leverage.

Growing discontent among tribal communities

Unmet promises have led to rising discontent among Jharkhand’s tribal population. Protests and demonstrations reflect their dissatisfaction with the government’s failure to address their needs. Many feel exploited, with their rights sidelined in favour of political posturing.

Electoral implications for JMM

As the Jharkhand elections continue, unresolved issues like these are likely to influence voter sentiment. The tribal communities’ trust in the JMM as their representative voice is wavering. Whether they choose to support the party or view it as another unfulfilled promise will be revealed in the election results. The outcome will be a critical indicator of JMM’s success, or failure, in addressing tribal concerns.